Top 5 read stories this week ending August 26

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending August 26. They range from two residents charged with re-vinning to the town's oak trees under threat to a large snake causing concern.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.
Top Groan of the week
Someone keeps sending me celery, and I don't know who it is.
Sounds like you're being stalked.
Top five read stories for the week ending August 26
-
1
Two Oakville residents charged after a “re-vining” investigation
Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) have made a pair of arrests and have laid multiple charges after a “re-vinning” investigation in Oakville.
-
2
Iconic Oak trees of Oakville under threat as 'oak wilt' disease spreads in Ontario
Oak wilt threatens Oakville: deadly tree disease spreads, property values at risk. Expert insights, prevention strategies, and town's vigilance in the face of looming environmental and economic peril.
-
3
What would you do if you saw this critter on a trail
While on his regular bike ride along Morrison Valley North trail, Hardip came across what Conservation Halton considers a snake of Special Concern (a species at risk).
-
4
‘We went from heroes to zeroes;' Metro workers continue to strike
Employees picket outside the store on Rebecca Street for a “livable wage” while the grocery chain reports record-breaking profits.
-
5
Kite fighting now illegal in Oakville
"See something, say something," says Mayor Rob Burton.