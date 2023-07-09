Top 5 read stories this week ending July 8

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending July 08. They range from a carjacking by Longo's to a man leaping from the 12th floor to escape fire to fun summer family-friendly activities.
Steve Nease's commentary on the state of emergency healthcare in Ontario.
Top Groan of the week
What do you call somebody with no body and no nose?
Nobody knows.
Top five read stories for the week ending July 8
Man carjacked after shopping at Longo’s
He was grabbed by his collar and told to give up his keys.
Oakville man dies jumping from burning building
A local man has died after he jumped nearly 12 storeys from an Oakville apartment building unit that was on fire.
Walmart thief arrested after returning to the scene
A 42-year-old man was taken into custody at Walmart for a theft over $5,000, the day before.
Three men break into backyard and throw furniture into pool
No arrests have been made yet.
Your Oakville guide for summer activities: Tannery Park, Oakville Harbour, Bronte, and North Oakville
Based on the inputs from locals, Oakville News compiled a series to guide you with summer activities. Let us know how many you tried and if we missed any!
Your Oakville guide for summer activities - Oak Park, Falgarwood, and Lion's Valley
Based on the inputs from locals, Oakville News compiled a series to guide you with summer activities. Let us know how many you try and if we missed any!
Your Oakville guide for summer activities: Gairloch Gardens, Iroquois Ridge, & McCraney Creek Trail
Based on the inputs from locals, Oakville News compiled a series to guide you with summer activities. Let us know how many you try and if we have missed out on any!
