Top 5 read stories this week ending July 8

× Expand Steve Nease

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending July 08. They range from a carjacking by Longo's to a man leaping from the 12th floor to escape fire to fun summer family-friendly activities.

Steve Nease's commentary on the state of emergency healthcare in Ontario.

Top Groan of the week

What do you call somebody with no body and no nose?

Nobody knows.

Top five read stories for the week ending July 8

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next