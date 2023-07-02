Top 5 read stories this week ending July 1

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending July 01. They range from an Oakville winner of $140,000 to a good samaritan restoring a victim's faith to how we treat a homeless man with an amputated leg.
Steve Nease's commentary on the Trudeau government looking to save itself.
Top Groan of the week
I was addicted to soap when I was your age.
But I've been clean for thirty years.
Top five read stories for the week ending July 1
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Oakville man wins $140,000 lottery
An Oakville man won second prize in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw, winning just under $140,000.
-
2
Oakville Trafalgar High School wins gold at OFSAA Championship
Oakville Trafalgar High School's senior boys' rugby team wins the OFSAA AAA championship for the second time in a row.
-
3
Gracious donor restores theft victim’s faith in community
Heartbroken after her son’s scooter was stolen, Sania Aslam took to Facebook, hoping for a miracle. And she got one.
-
4
Air quality in Oakville reaches highest risk level: June 28
Environment Canada is reporting Oakville's current air quality index (AQHI) for Wed. June 28, 2023, is currently at an 11 out of 10, or a "Very High Risk" - the highest possible risk rating.
-
5
Province refuses to help 69-year-old Oakville man with amputated leg
An Oakville man has his life turned upside down, going from retired and comfortable to homeless and disabled with no help from the government. A local plaza has aided him with day-to-day essentials, but he is determined to resolve this situation.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)