Top 5 read stories this week ending July 15

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending July 15. They range from the frustration of Bronte Creek pool repairs to a missing person to an op-ed about why we need to build skyscrapers.
Steve Nease's commentary on the plague of auto thefts in Oakville.
Top Groan of the week
Doctor, I've broken my arm in several places.
Doctor: Well, don't go to those places.
Top five read stories for the week ending July 15
Residents angry over prolonged Bronte Creek Provincial Park pool closure
Families are upset over the lack of adequate response from Ontario Parks and worry if financial viability is a concern for such prolonged closure.
Falling Short : Why tall buildings are exactly what Oakville needs right now
Architect Naama Blonder shares why tall buildings are essential to urban planning as Oakville grows.
Missing person: Mustafa Toufexief
UPDATE: Still missing as of noon today, Tuesday, July 11. He was last seen near Cornwall Road and Ford Drive, on the morning of Saturday, July 8.
Ice cream truck company and driver charged again
This is the second time, this week, that an unsafe ice cream truck was charged for safety violations in Oakville. An inspection revealed a number of failures, including an inoperative parking brake and seven inches of steering wheel free play.
Former Brantwood school gets a facelift
The former Brantwood school on Allan Street is set for a historic facelift, as the building is subdivided into nine condo units.
