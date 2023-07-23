Top 5 read stories this week ending July 22

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending July 22. They range from an ice cream truck attracting police attention to a dog caught in a carjacking to HCDSB's top IB student.
Steve Nease's commentary on the quick evolution of artificial intelligence.
Top Groan of the week
I was walking in the jungle and saw a lizard on his hind legs telling jokes.
I turned to a local tribal leader and said, "That lizard is really funny!"
The leader replied, "That's not a lizard. He's a stand-up chameleon."
Top five read stories for the week ending July 22
Ice cream truck company and driver charged again
This is the second time, this week, that an unsafe ice cream truck was charged for safety violations in Oakville. An inspection revealed a number of failures, including an inoperative parking brake and seven inches of steering wheel free play.
Housing crisis reaches a critical point and could impact Oakville’s long-term economic growth
Oakville Chamber Faye Lyons argues that if governments don't find a solution to the housing crisis quickly, it will soon negatively impact our local economy.
Sofia Silva named HCDSB's top 2023 IB student
The Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) announced a special distinction for one recent Oakville graduate, named the board's top IB student for the 2022/23 school year.
Carjackers take woman's vehicle with her dog still inside
After a plea to residents in the hopes of finding the dog earlier today, Halton police revealed, this afternoon, that the brown tea-cup Poodle named “Louie” has been safely found and reunited with his owner.
Drug trafficker arrested in Oakville
A 41-year-old man was caught with 207 grams of cocaine.