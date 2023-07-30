Top 5 read stories this week ending July 29

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending July 29. They range from Oakville homeowners buckling under mortgage rate increases to a shooting in Downtown Oakville to Oakville's music man John Marlatt's passing.
Steve Nease's humorous take on Oakville's Civitan Farmers' Market.
Top Groan of the week
I went to the paint store to get thinner. It didn't work.
Top five read stories for the week ending July 29
1
Homeowners taking drastic measures to pay mortgages
Some homeowners are switching to fixed-rate alternatives from variable-rate mortgages, while others are waiting it out while struggling to make their payments as the interest rates continue to rise after a brief pause.
2
Shots fired outside restaurant on Lakeshore
Halton police appeal to witnesses as they investigate a shooting outside Verace Italian Restaurant on Friday night.
3
What’s the deal with HONK? Oakville’s attempt at revolutionizing parking
Oakville collaborates with HONK & eleven-x to improve parking. Mixed opinions on the app's usefulness, but the town aims to enhance tech integration. Marathon-like progress is needed. The future is bright for Oakville's tech-driven community experien
4
John Harold Marlatt: 1948-2023
John Marlatt, the founder and owner of the Moonshine Cafe, will be missed by his family and the 100s of musicians he helped throughout the years.
5
Ward 7 councillor Nav Nanda accused of violating election finance rules
After receiving a complaint about missing expenses on her financial statements, the town's Municipal Election Compliance Audit committee will consider auditing Nanda's campaign finances.