Top 5 read stories this week ending June 10

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending June 10. They range from Arnold Schwarzenegger's Netflix series shot in Oakville to a death attributed to impaired driving to the education minister recognizing the amazing talent of a 12-year-old girl.
Steve Nease's humorous cartoon reflects on the plight of families searching for affordable housing.
Top Groan of the week
Did you hear about the restaurant on the moon?
Great food, no atmosphere.
Top five read stories for the week ending June 10
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Netflix premieres new shot-in-Oakville series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger
Netflix has premiered its newest television series to the world starring Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger. But there's a local twist: several scenes of the show were filmed right here in Oakville.
-
2
Education Minister Lecce congratulates extraordinary Oakville girl for her achievement
Minister Lecce, accompanied by MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos, handed over a certificate of citation to recognize the sixth grader's excellence. Her mom and grandparents attended the event at Post's Corners Public School.
-
3
Oakville motorcyclist dies in head-on collision
A 58-year-old Oakville man dies after a head-on collision in Bronte on Wednesday afternoon.
-
4
Two-year-old boy almost drowns in backyard pool
He was rushed to hospital, in a conscious state, after a family member performed CPR. This is the third backyard pool drowning incident in Oakville West neighbourhood within a week.
-
5
Severely malnourished dogs found in Oakville
Oakville and Milton Humane Society are appealing to the community for information regarding three severely malnourished dogs in Oakville. Please note that images of the dogs are included, which may be disturbing.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)