Top 5 read stories this week ending June 17

× Expand Steve Nease

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending June 17. They range from five major land development projects approved to a serial burglar's arrest to May's real estate update

Steve Nease's celebratory cartoon about Nick Taylor was the first Canadian to win RBC Canadian Open since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

Top Groan of the week

What do you call a fake noodle?

An impasta.

Top five read stories for the week ending June 17

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next