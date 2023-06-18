Top 5 read stories this week ending June 17

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending June 17. They range from five major land development projects approved to a serial burglar's arrest to May's real estate update
Steve Nease's celebratory cartoon about Nick Taylor was the first Canadian to win RBC Canadian Open since Pat Fletcher in 1954.
Top Groan of the week
What do you call a fake noodle?
An impasta.
Top five read stories for the week ending June 17
1
Town settles with developers on five large projects
Recent deals between the Town of Oakville and developers will allow new towers, subdivisions and seniors residences in areas throughout the town.
2
Serial burglar arrested after confrontation with resident
The man was also responsible for two more break-ins in Oakville.
3
Thieves target jewelry store
A rock was thrown through the front door to gain entrance.
4
Male driver dead after vehicle crashes into pole
The Dundas Street East and Trafalgar Road intersection was closed earlier today for an investigation after a vehicle struck a streetlight and fire hydrant.
5
May 2023 Oakville real estate update - bidding wars continue
Property prices continued to climb as buyers found themselves in bidding wars having to make quick decisions on what is their single largest investment in May 2023.
