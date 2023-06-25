Top 5 read stories this week ending June 24

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending June 17. They range from celebrating HDSB's 2023 valedictorians to a fire consuming several new homes to council discussing the threat of kite fighting.
Steve Nease's celebratory cartoon about Canada's population surpassing 40 million.
Top Groan of the week
It's been years since I've done the hokey pokey.
I forget what it's all about.
Top five read stories for the week ending June 24
Meet the HDSB class of 2023 valedictorians
Trailblazing students are chosen by peers based on the nominee's character, commitment and contribution to the school and larger community. Six students were selected to represent the students of HDSB's high schools in Oakville.
Large fire erupts at Oakville subdivision under construction
A massive fire broke out in Oakville this morning, Wed. June 21, at a new housing subdivision under construction.
Hospital Gate & Dundas collision sends two to hospital
A collision at the intersection of Hospital Gate and Dundas Street West in Oakville resulted in two people being transported to the hospital and traffic chaos as police closed the intersection on Wednesday, June 21. Motorcyclist has died.
South Oakville Centre security guard hospitalized
The north parking lot of South Oakville Centre (Hopedale Mall) is where a 75-year-old security guard was so severely beaten that he remains in hospital in serious condition, reported Halton police.
“Potentially lethal”: Town council looking for ways to control kite fighting
Glass-coated kite lines pose grave danger to people, wildlife and even motorcyclists on Highway 407, says Ward 4 councillor Allan Elgar.
