Top 5 read stories this week ending June 3

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending June 3. They range from a birthday turning tragic to delving into the returns of private school education to learning of dress codes of St. John Ambulance dogs visiting public schools.
Steve Nease's humorous cartoon reflects on the juxtaposition of a small town with 50-storey highrises.
Top Groan of the week
What do you call a snake that is 3.14 metres long?
A pi-thon.
Top five read stories for the week ending Jue 3
Birthday party ends in tragedy
Oakville West neighbourhood mourns the loss of a 3-year-old boy after a tragic pool accident claims his life.
June 3, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville
After weeks of increase, active COVID-19 cases in Halton are going down and multiple outbreaks have ended. While hospitalizations are down, two deaths were reported.
Is a private school education worth it?
Private schools have long been an interesting topic for discussion among parents. Is it worth the investment? What does your child get when they graduate that they wouldn't get anywhere else? Let's find out...
Of school boards and dress codes
Pending the development of a policy, St. John Ambulance therapy dogs are not being allowed into Halton public schools.
Strolling Kerr Street with Anita Anand
Small business owners talk of staffing, pivots and expansion plans with Oakville MP Anand, who did a walkabout in Kerr Village.
