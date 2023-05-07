Top five read stories this week ending May 6

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending May 6. They range from Cruze Nights to John Tavares to the tragedy in Burlington postponing student awards, to a car buyer scammed out of $18K, to the grief-stricken family of an 89-year-old man killed by a car who are looking for answers.
Steve Nease's sensitive tribute to Canadian music icon Gordon Lightfoot's death.
Top Groan of the week
My daughter is terrified of elevators.
So we're going to have to take steps to avoid them.
Top five read stories for the week ending May 6
Oakville car lovers - Cruze Nights are back
The Lions Club of Oakville continues weekly ‘Cruze Nights’ for classic and antique cars, hot rods, sports and exotic cars: new night and a new location for the 2023 summer season.
Oakville's John Tavares makes history
Oakville's John Tavares changed the world for Leafs' fans last night with an incredible goal epitomizing determination with an overtime goal to win the first playoff series for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 19 years.
Student of Excellence awards postponed due to Burlington tragedy
After a tragedy resulting in the death of a young girl last night in Burlington, the Halton District School Board has postponed their annual student of excellence awards (featuring multiple Oakville students) to next week.
Car buyer loses $18K after seller pockets money and drives away
A man was swindled out of a used Lexus while purchasing it in person, and Halton Police shares several tips to protect yourself when buying used vehicles.
Family of pedestrian who was killed appeals to witnesses
The 89-year-old man, who was fatally struck by a car at Trafalgar Road and Marlborough Court, was on his way home after buying lottery tickets.
