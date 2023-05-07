Top five read stories this week ending May 6

× Expand Steve Nease

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending May 6. They range from Cruze Nights to John Tavares to the tragedy in Burlington postponing student awards, to a car buyer scammed out of $18K, to the grief-stricken family of an 89-year-old man killed by a car who are looking for answers.

Steve Nease's sensitive tribute to Canadian music icon Gordon Lightfoot's death.

Top Groan of the week

My daughter is terrified of elevators.

So we're going to have to take steps to avoid them.

Top five read stories for the week ending May 6

