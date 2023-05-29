Top 5 read stories this week ending May 27

× Expand Steve Nease

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending May 27. They range from an Oakville girl winning the Canadian Space Agency challenge to a Downtown Oakville restaurant named among Canada's best to the density of Midtown potentially surpassing Manhattan.

Steve Nease's humorous cartoon reflecting watching the NHL playoffs.

Top Groan of the week

A termite walks into a bar and asks:

Is the bar tender here?

Top five read stories for the week ending May 27

