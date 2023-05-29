Top 5 read stories this week ending May 27

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending May 27. They range from an Oakville girl winning the Canadian Space Agency challenge to a Downtown Oakville restaurant named among Canada's best to the density of Midtown potentially surpassing Manhattan.
Steve Nease's humorous cartoon reflecting watching the NHL playoffs.
Top Groan of the week
A termite walks into a bar and asks:
Is the bar tender here?
Top five read stories for the week ending May 27
1
Oakville girl wins Canadian Space Agency's challenge
The 12-year-old Space Tech and AI enthusiast won the grand prize for her proposed solution and will enjoy a virtual visit from a CSA expert or astronaut. Canadian Space Agency (CSA) organized this challenge for Grades 6-8 and 9-12 students.
2
Local man wins $1 million Encore lottery jackpot
After playing the lottery over 30 years, an Oakville man has just won the lottery with a $1 million prize.
3
Would Oakville taxpayers benefit from breaking up Halton?
Mayor and regional councillors speculate whether separating from Halton could save money for Oakville residents, but a former Halton bureaucrat warns of the complexity of a regional breakup.
4
Midtown population density could exceed Manhattan
Oakville’s Midtown proposal allows for over 125,000 people and jobs, far exceeding provincial targets.
5
Oakville restaurant named among best in Canada
One of Oakville's top restaurants has been named among the best in all of Canada this week. Not only was it named one of the 100 best nationwide, but it even cracked the top 40.
