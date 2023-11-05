Top 5 read stories this week ending November 04

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending November 04. They range from the boosted electricity rebate to a homeowner cancelling their beloved Halloween decor to a woman startling a possible wild pig to your neighbour building a four-plex, and to figuring out what is impacted by Oakville's outside workers' strike.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.
Top Groan of the week
A ship carrying red paint and a ship carrying blue paint collide in the middle of the ocean. Both crews were marooned.
Top five read stories for the week ending November 04
-
1
What’s open and closed during Oakville's outside workers strike
Oakville's outside workers and operators of many local facilities are now on strike. But what does this mean for residents? This is the full list of what's closing temporarily and what's staying open.
-
2
Oakville runner spooks possible wild pig at Joshua's Creek Trails
An Oakville woman out for a run believes she may have spooked a wild boar that was feasting on fallen apples at Joshua's Creek Trails.
-
3
Should your neighbour be able to build a fourplex on his property?
The federal government wants Oakville to change rules to allow four-unit residential buildings on all properties town-wide, in exchange for housing cash.
-
4
Sixth Line Halloween house cancelled for first time in over a decade
Oakville's iconic Halloween house display on Sixth Line and Munn's is canceled for the first time in over a decade. Community members express gratitude for the past efforts from this home.
-
5
Ontario government boosts electricity rebate to ease household burdens
Ontario boosts electricity rebate from 11.7% to 19.3% to cut costs for families and small businesses. Average household savings estimated at $310/year. Additional advice on managing electricity expenses and forthcoming pricing changes.