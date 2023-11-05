Top 5 read stories this week ending November 04

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending November 04. They range from the boosted electricity rebate to a homeowner cancelling their beloved Halloween decor to a woman startling a possible wild pig to your neighbour building a four-plex, and to figuring out what is impacted by Oakville's outside workers' strike.

Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.

Top Groan of the week

A ship carrying red paint and a ship carrying blue paint collide in the middle of the ocean. Both crews were marooned.

Top five read stories for the week ending November 04