Top 5 read stories this week ending November 11

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending November 11. They range from your neighbour's ability to build a four-plex to a fatal collision to the outside workers' strike, to Orkin naming Oakville one the rattiest cities to Odd Burger opening.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.
Top Groan of the week
What did the Pink Panther say when he stepped on an ant?
"Dead ant, dead ant, dead ant dead ant dead ant, dead aaaaaaaaant."
Top five read stories for the week ending November 11
Odd Burger grand opening in Oakville
Co-Founders James and Vasiliki McInness started Odd Burger, developing meal kits, as a grassroots vegan organization in 2014. Their new store is now opening in Oakville.
Orkin names Oakville amongst the rattiest cities. Really?
In a recent press release, Orkin, a pest control company, released a graphic showing where it completed treatments for rodents (rats and mice) from August 2022 to July 2023.
Town facilities remain closed as strike continues without scheduled negotiations
Weekend talks failed to reach a deal between the town and its striking outside workers. The strike is now on day six.
Investigation underway for fatal Oakville car crash
A fatal 3-vehicle collision in Oakville has ended with one dead and two injured. The investigation is ongoing and Halton Police are asking for witness accounts.
Should your neighbour be able to build a fourplex on his property?
The federal government wants Oakville to change rules to allow four-unit residential buildings on all properties town-wide, in exchange for housing cash.