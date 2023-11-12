Top 5 read stories this week ending November 11

× Expand Steve Nease

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending November 11. They range from your neighbour's ability to build a four-plex to a fatal collision to the outside workers' strike, to Orkin naming Oakville one the rattiest cities to Odd Burger opening.

Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.

Top Groan of the week

What did the Pink Panther say when he stepped on an ant?

"Dead ant, dead ant, dead ant dead ant dead ant, dead aaaaaaaaant."

Top five read stories for the week ending November 11