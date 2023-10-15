Top 5 read stories this week ending October 14

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending October 14. They range from teens arrested for porch piracy to the start of the Wyecroft Bridge to white supremacists in Oakville.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.
Top Groan of the week
What did one blade of grass say to the other about the lack of rain?
I guess we'll just have to make dew.
Top five read stories for the week ending October 14
1
19-year-old Oakville man among nine arrested in Mississauga kidnapping
A woman was kidnapped from a Mississauga nightclub in the area of Britannia Road East and Dixie Road. Tayshawn Atkins, a 19-year-old man from Oakville, is among those involved with the Kidnapping.
2
Origins and history of the Canadian Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving in Canada has deep roots in both Indigenous traditions and the celebrations introduced by European settlers. Over time, it has evolved into a national holiday observed with gratitude and family gatherings.
3
White supremacists visit and honour Oakville Nazi monument
White supremacists have appropriated the Nazi monument in St. Volodymyr cemetery in Oakville in support of their intolerant and racist ideology.
4
Three-year Wyecroft Road construction project now underway
Construction crews have begun work on extending Oakville's Wyecroft Road and building the new bridge over Bronte Creek. Construction is expected to take at least three years - and maybe longer.
5
Three Oakville teens charged and arrested for Amazon package theft
Three porch pirates were caught and charged in Oakville for stealing Amazon packages in an Oakville Neighbourhood. This raises concerns for homeowners about how to protect their private property.