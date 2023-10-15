Top 5 read stories this week ending October 14

× Expand Steve Nease

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending October 14. They range from teens arrested for porch piracy to the start of the Wyecroft Bridge to white supremacists in Oakville.

Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.

Top Groan of the week

What did one blade of grass say to the other about the lack of rain?

I guess we'll just have to make dew.

Top five read stories for the week ending October 14