Top 5 read stories this week ending October 21

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending October 14. They range from Grade 6 EQAO HDSB results to Downtown Oakville landscape design named #1 to BOTG's performance of the Orient Express to an arrest for hate crimes.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.
Top Groan of the week
Did you hear about the Italian chef who died?
He pasta way!
Top five read stories for the week ending October 21
-
1
Agatha Christie's Orient Express pulls into the Oakville Centre
Burloak Theatre Group is set to open their 2023/24 season this week with their production of Murder on the Orient Express - a stage adaptation about a glamorous, murderous train ride based on Agatha Christie's most famous novel.
-
2
Police arrest alleged hate motivated offender in Oakville
Halton Regional Police have charged and arrested a suspect in connection to a series of hate-motivated offences in Oakville.
-
3
School bus collision reported on Oakville field trip
Halton Police and EMS have responded to a crash involving a school bus in Oakville, on way to a field trip. A student, teacher, and the driver experience minor injuries.
-
4
Downtown Oakville wins national landscaping award
The Downtown Oakville BIA has been awarded a national gardening and landscaping award by the Communities in Bloom organization.
-
5
EQAO Grade 6 results for HDSB's Oakville elementary schools: 2022/23
The EQAO Grade 6 results for Oakville's Halton District School Board (HDSB) elementary schools show that in reading, writing and mathematics, Oakville students scored higher on average than their regional and provincial counterparts.