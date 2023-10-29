Top 5 read stories this week ending October 28

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending October 28. They range from EQAO results for Oakville's high schools to a property tax hike to a West Harbour luxury condo development to break-ins to obituaries.

Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.

Top Groan of the week

A turtle is crossing the road when he's mugged by two snails.

When the police ask him what happened, the shaken turtle replies, "I don't know. It all happened so fast."

Top five read stories for the week ending October 28