Top 5 read stories this week ending October 28

A turtle is crossing the road when he's mugged by two snails.
When the police ask him what happened, the shaken turtle replies, "I don't know. It all happened so fast."
Top five read stories for the week ending October 28
Oakville lives lived October 11-19
As the week passes, we at Oakville News would like to honour those who passed away from October 11 to 19 and wish their families, friends and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Halton Police warn of home break-ins amid auto theft crisis
Halton Police are warning locals of the increased desperation among car thieves. Oakville sits at the number one place in Halton for home break-ins leading to auto theft.
Town to host public meeting for Lakeshore Road West development plan
Oakville invites the public to review a 10-story mixed-use building proposal at 42 Lakeshore Road West, impacting zoning and land use.
With a tax hike coming, should the town spend extra $2.6 million to clear snow windrows?
Property taxes are set to rise 4.23% next year. While some in Oakville believe in the value in spending millions on an expanded snow removal program, others disagree.
EQAO results for Oakville's high schools released: 2022/2023
Oakville's top publicly funded high schools were revealed after EQAO announced its 2022-2023 results. Iroquois Ridge students dominate math, and Oakville Trafalgar students shine in literacy.