Top 5 read stories this week ending October 7

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending September 30. They range from invasive lanternflies spotted in town to a senior taken in a home repair scam to Halton police making headway in curbing vehicle thefts.
Top Groan of the week
A lumberjack went into a magic forest to cut a tree. Upon arrival, he started to swing at the tree when it shouted:
"Wait, I'm a talking tree!"
The lumberjack grinned and said: "And you will dialogue!"
Top five read stories for the week ending October 7
-
1
Male cyclist struck on Lakeshore Road East
A cyclist has been transported to hospital with serious injuries. Lakeshore Road East will remain closed for some time.
-
2
Wielding a knife and hammer - two men attempt Oakville pharmacy robbery
On Monday evening, two male suspects armed with a knife and a hammer entered a Shoppers Drug Mart located on Cornwall Road by Trafalgar Road in Old Oakville.
-
3
Two car thieves arrested in their Oakville home
Halton police recovered 25 stolen vehicles through the course of this investigation.
-
4
Oakville woman scammed nearly $3000 to repair garage door opener
Senior charged nearly $3000 for a job that normally costs between $200-$600. Phantom business that performed the instillation raises concerns for home owners.
-
5
Lanterflies spotted in Oakville
There have been confirmed sightings of lanternflies, an invasive species, both in Oakville and in Niagara, over the last three weeks.