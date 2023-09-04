Top 5 read stories this week ending September 2

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending September 2. They range from OT's controversial trans teacher moving out to Sandler's newest picture shot in Oakville to a mom battling for her life.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.
Top Groan of the week
What time did the man go to the dentist?
Tooth hurty.
.
Top five read stories for the week ending September 2
-
1
Controversial trans OT teacher moves to Hamilton
For parents in Oakville, the ongoing issue of Oakville Trafalgar High School's shop teacher Kayla Lemieux's attire causing distraction in the classroom has finally been resolved.
-
2
Netflix premieres new Adam Sandler movie filmed in Oakville
Hollywood is again featuring Oakville in a starring role: the Adam Sandler led movie project from Netflix that took the town by storm last summer is now streaming worldwide for subscribers.
-
3
Monique's journey: A battle against colorectal cancer
An Oakville mother of two young children fights for her life as the family asks the community to help her access potentially life-saving care not covered by Cancer Care Ontario.
-
4
Two knife-wielding men hop out of van and chase after pedestrian
Their faces were covered with bandanas.
-
5
Residents offer their porches to host acoustic artist's concert
In Oakville, Scotty James, a Billboard charting acoustic artist, held his first front porch concert at a resident's property in the Lakeshore area last Sunday. He will be performing in 40 neighbourhood concerts through the tour.