Top 5 read stories this week ending September 23

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending September 23. They range from a 17-year-old hit by a car to the demise of the Oakville Beaver newspaper to the anxiety and fear among Oakville's Indian community.

Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.

Top Groan of the week

How did the giant know Jack was coming?

She heard Jack and the beans talk.

Top five read stories for the week ending September 23