Top 5 read stories this week ending September 23

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending September 23. They range from a 17-year-old hit by a car to the demise of the Oakville Beaver newspaper to the anxiety and fear among Oakville's Indian community.
Top Groan of the week
How did the giant know Jack was coming?
She heard Jack and the beans talk.
Top five read stories for the week ending September 23
The girl on the tricycle - memories of Oakville
Oakville Historical Society issues a quarterly newsletter. The following are the Oakville memories of Barbara Warden's mother, Jacqueline, who was born in Bronte village in 1925. Which family members should you sit with and take notes?
Transforming Downtown Oakville: Part One - OpEd
The new executive director for Oakville Galleries, Séamus Kealy, shares his cultural vision for Downtown Oakville.
The Bronte Block Party
With live performances, interactive activities, and entertainment for all ages, the Bronte Block Party promises a day of fun and celebration.
A hotel or condo on Centennial Square?
Councillors approve moving library, studying use of some downtown land for residential development
Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 30 to Sep. 5
Halton Regional Police responded to 76 crime-related incidents in Oakville from August 30 to September 5 heightening significantly since last week.