Top 5 read stories this week ending September 30

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending September 30. They range from a Nazi monument in Oakville to Swiss Interiors closing to our town ranking among the worst for income inequality.
Top Groan of the week
If you rearrange the letters of "mailmen."
...they get really mad.
Top five read stories for the week ending September 30
1
Nazi monument still stands in St. Volodymyr Cemetery in Oakville
With the recent unfortunate ovations in Parliament for a former member of the 14th Waffen SS, a Nazi unit of Ukrainian volunteers, we revisit our story about the monument to this unit in Oakville which was vandalized in 2020.
2
Swiss Interiors of Oakville lights dim as owners prepare to close
Carol and Rick Vesters, owners of Swiss Interiors in Oakville, are staging a well-designed exit. Swiss Interiors has been a fixture in Downtown Oakville for 70 years and was a go-to location for high-quality furnishings.
3
Man robbed after getting off GO train
Three men jumped the victim and stole marijuana and $10. Two of the suspects were armed with knives.
4
Oakville's income inequality among the worst in Canada
A new TMU study has concluded that when measuring income inequality in populations, the town of Oakville is one of the worst offending municipalities in all of Canada.
5
Frustrated Oakville Transit rider: Op-Ed
Like many people in the city of Oakville, I rely on public transit to get to work. Five days a week, at 9 AM and 5 PM, I wait for your busses to get me safely to where I need to be, but the service – at least for the past 4 months – is a mess.