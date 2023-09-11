Top 5 read stories this week ending September 9

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending September 2. They range from a first-person account of 1920s Oakville to transforming Downtown Oakville to the prospect of a condo or hotel on Centennial Square.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.
Top Groan of the week
Someone said they liked my name.
I said thanks, I got it for my birthday.
Top five read stories for the week ending September 9
-
1
The girl on the tricycle - memories of Oakville
Oakville Historical Society issues a quarterly newsletter. The following are the Oakville memories of Barbara Warden's mother, Jacqueline, who was born in Bronte village in 1925. Which family members should you sit with and take notes?
-
2
Transforming Downtown Oakville: Part One - OpEd
The new executive director for Oakville Galleries, Séamus Kealy, shares his cultural vision for Downtown Oakville.
-
3
The Bronte Block Party
With live performances, interactive activities, and entertainment for all ages, the Bronte Block Party promises a day of fun and celebration.
-
4
A hotel or condo on Centennial Square?
Councillors approve moving library, studying use of some downtown land for residential development
-
5
Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 30 to Sep. 5
Halton Regional Police responded to 76 crime-related incidents in Oakville from August 30 to September 5 heightening significantly since last week.