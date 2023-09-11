Top 5 read stories this week ending September 9

by

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending September 2. They range from a first-person account of 1920s Oakville to transforming Downtown Oakville to the prospect of a condo or hotel on Centennial Square.

Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event. 

Top Groan of the week

Someone said they liked my name.

I said thanks, I got it for my birthday.

Top five read stories for the week ending September 9

  • 1
    Screenshot 2023-09-01 at 11.38.21 AM.png

    Oakville Historical Society

    Oakville Historical Society issues a quarterly newsletter. The following are the Oakville memories of Barbara Warden's mother, Jacqueline, who was born in Bronte village in 1925. Which family members should you sit with and take notes?

  • 2
    41st Midnight Madness Crowd

    Downtown Oakville BIA

    The new executive director for Oakville Galleries, Séamus Kealy, shares his cultural vision for Downtown Oakville.

  • 3
    Party banners.jpg

    Chris Lawton on Unsplash

    With live performances, interactive activities, and entertainment for all ages, the Bronte Block Party promises a day of fun and celebration.

  • 4
    Oakville Public Library Galleries Centennial Square Summer 2023.jpeg

    Oakville News N.M.

    Councillors approve moving library, studying use of some downtown land for residential development

  • 5
    police.jpg

    Unsplash

    Halton Regional Police responded to 76 crime-related incidents in Oakville from August 30 to September 5 heightening significantly since last week.

  