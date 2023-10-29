This year's top Halloween attractions and haunted houses in Oakville

× Expand Wendy Donnan

You think you’re brave, but have you visited these Halloween attractions in Oakville? If not, are you up for an adventure?

Halloween is coming to town this Tuesday and Oakville has some must-visit houses for trick-or-treaters and thrill-seekers alike.

We’ve done some digging, gone around town, and found a handful of the best-decorated houses this Halloween season for you to check out during your house hunt. We’ve included photos, addresses, and a link to a map that will show you where to visit the best-decorated Halloween houses in Halton.

111 Solingate Drive

This attraction is a local favourite that’s been in the community for over 20 years. The display extends throughout the front yard, showcasing an array of spooky decorations and it even includes live characters. The attraction starts every year on Oct. 21 and goes the whole 10 days up to Halloween night from 7 p.m. -10 p.m. for children of all ages.

× Expand Ben Brown

The house is fun for the community and the owner also uses it as an opportunity to support the Oakville Fairshare Food Bank. More information can be found on their website. Located around Third Line and Lakeshore Road West.

× Expand Ben Brown

1383 Pineway Court

To say these decorations will make you stop and stare would be an understatement. This yard likely has around 50 inflated characters and Halloween decorations that make it a very memorable stop in the Glen Abbey area in Oakville.

× Expand Ben Brown

But this display isn’t just for show, there’s a Frankenstein archway that trick-or-treaters can venture through to collect their treats at the front door!

2093 Oak Springs Road

This house at night feels like a scene straight out of a Stephen King novel. While the decorations may appear simple, the ambiance is undeniably eerie, and it's bound to send shivers down the spines of even the bravest of house hunters.

× Expand Wendy Donnan

From the spooky lighting to the chilling front lawn decorations, to the ominous faces peering out from the upstairs windows, this is a very well-put-together attraction for Halloween in Oakville. Located just off River Oaks Blvd. E.

× Expand Wendy Donnan

45 Nadia Place

Another spooky stop for trick-or-treaters and house hunters - this house is a chilling hit near Upper Middle and Sixth Line. Featuring a 12-foot skeleton and the Grim Reaper to greet you at the front door.

× Expand Ben Brown

More haunted houses in Oakville

That’s not all! Here are some more spooky houses:

2224 Stone Glen Crescent

1342 Sandpiper Rd

1356 Windrush Dr

67 Glenashton Dr

484 Falgarwood Dr

1520 Lancaster Dr

Additionally, a map to all the best-decorated Halloween houses in Halton can be found here.

This time of year is always very exciting for the community and it’s great to see locals taking part in this tradition and doing such a great job. If you plan on visiting these destinations, please make sure to be respectful of the hosts and anyone else taking part in the festivities.