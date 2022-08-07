Top read stories this week

Oakville News N.M.
Enjoying a paddle on a hot sunny day in Oakville
We understand you lead a busy life, so you might have missed the top stories read in Oakville News this week.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Oakville teen receives $80,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship
Amanda Sullivan, a multi-talented 17-year-old, is awarded an $80,000 educational scholarship.
-
2
Golf Canada leaving Glen Abbey
Soon-to-be vacated historic manor zoned for a hotel, says mayor
-
3
How this Oakville student graduated high school with a 98.13% average
Emma Pascu reveals how she got those grades and why it’s finally time to break stereotypes around high achievers.
-
4
Bandshell Sunset Series starts this weekend
After years of planning, the new Bandshell Sunset Series Oakville will bring free, outdoor concerts on Sundays in August by local Halton musicians.
-
5
Cartoon of the day - parking?
Oakville cartoonist Steve Nease provides us with a humorous take on current events.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)