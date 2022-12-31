Oakville News' top stories of 2022

Oakville has been through a monumental year - and for the last day of 2022, it's time now to look back at this year's biggest stories with Oakville News!

With continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, life in town is coming back into a new normal. Every new year, Oakville News looks back at the biggest and most read stories of the past year, and (thankfully) unlike 2020 and 2021, almost none of this year's biggest stories are about the coronavirus.

For this year, we've got three different sections to look back at some of this year's biggest and best stories.

First are our top 5 most read articles across the newspaper in all sections. Then we'll look back at the biggest stories in each section of the website. Finally, we've gathered our favourites cartoons from local artist Steve Nease - a new feature this year.

We hope you enjoy this look back at 2022 with us, and here's to a great 2023! Happy new year!

Top Stories of 2022

In ascending order, these were the top five most read stories on Oakville News for 2022.

5. New primetime series Good Sam filming in Oakville

Published Jan. 15, 2022. Written by Tyler Collins.

A new major network medical drama called Good Sam had a six-month filming shoot in Oakville, to complete the first season of the show for CBS and Global TV. The show was unfortunately cancelled in May 2022, and there won't be a second season. (But this was merely a warm up to Adam Sandler being spotted this summer filming his latest movie!)

Oakville News got pictures from the Good Sam set last January as shooting took place in town. Read the original article online here.

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Good Sam by CBS film shoot at Kerr & Burnett - January 2022

4. Big hole appears overnight at Coronation Park

Published on June 29, 2022. Written by Lynn Lau.

Who could forget the mysterious hole that appeared at Coronation Park back in June? Park user Scott Snowball worried someone could tumble into the big hole he found in a high traffic location - and the mystery of the hole (including why it was there at all) remains unsolved. Read the original article online here.

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Coronation Park

3. Film.Ca Cinemas and CEO threatened over Tamil film

Published on Sept. 28. Written by Tyler Collins.

Local movie theatre Film.Ca Cinemas has been the victim of multiple crimes this year, from screen slashing to an ATM robbery, both causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. But it was the opening weekend of Tamil-language movie Ponniyan Selvan that struck a chord with locals, as the theatre and its CEO Jeff Knoll received multiple serious violent threats.

Thankfully, the story has a happy ending: the film ended its nine-week run without a single incident of harm reported, and the movie became the highest grossing and most attended film in the cinema's history. Read the original article online here.

× Expand Film.ca Exterior of Film.ca at Twilight

2. Oakville man wins $22 million

Published on Feb. 28, 2022. Written by the Oakville News editorial team.

There were several lottery winners in Oakville this year, all winning hundreds of thousands from different OLG games. But it was Garry M. who, after playing for more than 20 years, won the big time: a $22 million Lotto Max jackpot. Read the original article online here.

× Expand OLG Garry Myles of Oakville, Ontario win $22M in Lotto Max Jan. 18, 2022 draw.

1. Black cougar sighted in McCraney Creek trails

Marie DiGiovine McCraney Creek trail The section of McCraney Creek trail at Kingsridge Drive where Marie DiGiovine came face to face with what she believes was a black cougar around 8:30 p.m. July 6, 2022.

Published on July 7, 2022. Written by Lynn Lau.

Our most read story of the entire year came in July, when an Oakville woman reported coming within close range of a black cougar while walking on the McCraney Creek trails.

But was it a cougar? Or something else?

Various agencies across town investigated the incident, and readers learned more about our local wildlife and how to stay safe on the trails.

Read the original article online here.

In addition, with both a provincial and municipal election, politics was a popular topic this year. Here are the five most-read Oakville News politics stories from 2022:

Top Stories by Category

Next, let's take a look at the top stories across more of the specialized sections in our newspaper.

Top Food story: Gelateria Morgana's grand opening in Oakville

Published on July 14, 2022. Written by Michelle Bogle. Read the original article here.

× Expand Gelateria Morgana Gelateria Morgana

Top Recipe: The best butternut squash soup recipe

Published on Sept. 14, 2022. Written by Michelle Bogle. Read the original article here.

Top Entertainment story: New Adam Sandler movies shoots scenes in Oakville

Published on July 13, 2022. Written by Tyler Collins. Read the original article here.

Top Movie review: The Man from Toronto, starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

Published on June 25, 2022. Written by Tyler Collins. Read the original article here.

× Expand Photo: Netflix

Top Business story: Oakville designer Anu Raina weaves her beloved neighbourhood into chic fashion

Published on Jan. 22, 2022. Written by Stephanie Grella. Read the original article here.

Top Sports story: Five Oakville athletes are going to the Beijing Olympics

Published on Feb. 1, 2022. Written by Lukas Bernasiewicz. Read the original article here.

Top Human Interest story: The other side of Oakville

Published on Jan. 23, 2022. Written by Mumin Mian. Read the original article here.

× Expand Mumin Mian Oakville resident Richard Spriggs enjoys a drink at the King’s Arms Pub, which newly reopened indoor dining.

Top Restaurant review: Cuba's Restaurant serves it up authentic

Published on April 10, 2022. Written by Michele Bogle. Read the original article here.

Top Book review: Until it Shimmers by Alec Scott

Published on July 31, 2022. Written by Chris Stoate. Read the original article here.

Top Weather story: Severe spring storm brings Oakville to a halt

Published on May 22, 2022. Written by Nolan Machan. Read the original article here.

× Expand Oakville News N.M. A downed tree closes off Maurice just north of Rebecca Street on May 21, 2022

2022's Top Cartoons

We'll end things on a lighter note with the five most liked cartoons from our readers over the last year, all based on major events.

× Expand Steve Nease

× Expand Steve Nease

× Expand Steve Nease

× Expand Steve Nease