Tournament of Hope supports Radius Child & Youth Services

The annual Tournament of Hope was held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Piper’s Heath Golf Course. Although the tournament was a little different this year with social distancing and safety of participants being the top priority, 96 golfers showed up to support Radius Child and Youth Services.

The event raised over $24,000 to help provide comprehensive assessment and treatment to children, youth and families affected by interpersonal abuse, neglect, and violence.

The Tournament of Hope would not have been possible with out the support of the following companies and associations:

The team at Radius is thankful for the support of the all hole sponsors, golfers, donors and supporters. With your support you are helping children, youth and families build bright and healthy futures.

The tournament would not have been a success without the Radius Golf Committee.

Michael Phinney

Ann Mulvale

Matthew Vezina

Andrew Czuchnicki

Their commitment makes a significant difference in the community!

About Radius Child & Youth Services

Radius has been providing our essential services for almost 40 years. We are committed to helping children and youth on their journey to healing from the trauma caused by abuse, and we also focus on prevention and intervention to stop abuse before it happens. Radius has accomplished great things and has been witness to thousands of stories of resiliency, strength, and hope.