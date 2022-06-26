TOWARF rescues anything

× Expand Tony O'Dowd

While volunteers for TOWARF (Town of Oakville Water Air Rescue Force) proceeded to Bronte Harbour on June 20 to refuel the rescue boat, they observed a strange object floating just off Coronation Park, Oakville.

It turned out to be three handpainted Muskoka chairs linked together by a cable. They retrieved the chairs from the water and returned them to their rightful place on Bronte Harbour pier.

Some of the more recent rescue missions of TOWARF:

June 22 - At 10:30 pm, TOWARF was called out to assist a vessel between Oakville and Bronte. Five were people on board (POB) plus one large dog. They were stranded as a result of a mechanical failure. The newer vessel was purchased this month and was well maintained. The boat plus all on board were towed to Bronte. TOWARF volunteers headed home at 1 am.

June 8 - Disabled Personal Water Craft (PWC) was spotted 1/2 nautical mile outside Oakville Harbour with three teens trying to paddle to shore. TOWARF noted that all teens were wearing life jackets.

June 5 - TOWARF towed a disabled 25' Baja with three POB from Sioux Lookout Park area to Bronte Harbour.

June 1 - TOWARF was part of a search for two people in the water at Toronto's outer harbour. A vessel with ten aboard capsized with eight individuals who were rescued. Two crews of volunteers searched for 12 hours. Toronto Police Services operations recovered two fatalities.

June 1 - Three paddleboarders were rescued from Lake Ontario, more than one kilometre from Oakville's shoreline.

May 26 - During a severe storm, a 53-year-old man found himself in the frigid water of Lake Ontario after he was separated from his kayak about half a mile from Oakville Harbour. He was rescued by TOWARF and was treated for hypothermia.

TOWARF has been busy this spring and now summer, recording significantly more missions than last year. Volunteers run this life-saving service which relies on the community's financial support. Click here to support TOWARF.