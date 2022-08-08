TOWARF's very busy weekend

× Expand TOWARF

It was a record-breaking 22 hours for the Town of Oakville Water and Air Force (TOWARF) as the volunteer rescue force responded to six incidents involving 26 people - rescuing 22, escorting two to shore and confirming the self-rescue of two others. Incidents involved two power boats, seven paddle boards and one kayak.

The 10:00 p.m. and the 6:30 a.m. shift volunteers were the callout crew.

It started on Saturday, Aug. 6, when TOWARF assisted 18 people in two separate overnight disabled vessel incidents. The first boat had an insufficient number of life jackets for the people on board. Each boat was towed to a haven; all were calm and in good health.

Three additional calls on Sunday kept TOWARF volunteers busy.

TOWARF volunteers approached two paddle boarders who appeared to be in trouble. They were paddling between Oakville harbour and Coronation Park. Upon arriving at the scene, both paddlers were okay, but one complained of leg cramps and muscle spasms, so TOWARF shadowed them back to Oakville until they were safe.

Next, a concerned citizen alerted TOWARF to a paddle boarder struggling off Coronation park. At the scene, volunteers found three individuals struggling. They were taken aboard the rescue boat and returned safely to shore.

Finally, just east of the Oakville pier, a member of the public noted two girls swimming who appeared to need support. When they arrived at the scene, they found one girl who was safely ashore, and the other friend was just behind her. A rescue was unnecessary.

About TOWARF

TOWARF is a Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit and provides marine search and rescue service with the primary goal of saving lives at risk on Western Lake Ontario.

As an entirely volunteer-driven organization, recruits are always welcome. You need to be at least 18 years old, be willing to commit to 20 hours per month, and live within 30 km of Downtown Oakville. Previous boating experience is a plus but not necessary.

TOWARF relies on the community for financial support. Click here to support TOWARF.