Town asks for feedback on future north Oakville community centre and library

A release from the town of Oakville is asking residents to give feedback on planning for the new community centre and library coming to Oakville in 2024.

The town of Oakville says they are "continuing to seek public input on preferred recreation, culture, and library programs and services planned for the future Sixteen Mile Community Centre and Library."

Residents are being invited to take a short online survey (available here) before Monday, July 18, 2022 for a chance to win "a Town of Oakville prize pack."

The online survey will take about five minutes to complete and will remain strictly confidential and anonymous. Residents will have the option to provide an email address if they would like to a chance to win a prize pack and receive updates on plans for the new community centre and library coming to north Oakville in 2024.

To learn more about the exciting plans for the community centre, library and park located on Neyagawa Boulevard, you can visit the North Park Development page.