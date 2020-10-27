Town considering proposal for 12-storey downtown building

A new 12-storey building could soon rise on downtown Oakville’s skyline.

The town has received a rezoning request for a cluster of properties across the street from the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts.

Property owners Randall Oakville Developments Ltd., and Church Oakville Developments Ltd. want to construct a mixed-used building on the three properties fronting on Navy, Randall and Church Streets.

× Expand Screenshot October 26 2020 Planning and Development Council meeting Proposed development at Randall and Navy Streets

Public meeting seeks feedback

The proposal conforms with the Liveable Oakville official plan, said town planner Tricia Collingwood, during an Oct. 26 public meeting.

The developer’s vision calls for ground-floor retail space, topped by two to four floors of office space.

Above that, in a tower stepped back from the east side of the property, would be 144 residential units. The design intends to minimize the building’s bulk, said Collingwood.

An underground garage accessed from Randall Street is proposed to provide 281 parking spaces for residents and tenants.

Official Plan Amendment approved last year

While Oakville’s downtown has long been characterized by its low-rise buildings, the town opened the door to taller developments with a recent amendment to its official plan.

In effect since June 2018, OPA 20 designates the Navy and Randall area as Growth Area - Urban Core, allowing developments up to 12 storeys.

The intersection is already home to Centennial Towers, a 12-storey apartment tower built in 1967.

Resident groups have concerns

Carolyn McMinn, president of the Trafalgar Chartwell Residents’ Association (TCRA) spoke to the public meeting on behalf of TCRA and the Oakville Lakeside Residents Association (OLRA), the other resident group in the area.

“We actually quite like the design with the stepped-back facade which helps to mitigate the height and massing on the site,” said McMinn, adding that bringing new shoppers, employees and residents to the area will benefit the business district.

But residents are worried about the impact of the size of the building and the traffic it will generate, she added.

Dark fall and winter days

The shadowing impact of a building at least 42 metres in height will be significant, she said.

“It will make the corner of Randall and Navy Streets very dark for most of the day in fall and winter,” said McMinn.

She added that the developer’s request to build out to the property lines, with no setback from property lines, will “crowd the already crowded corners of Navy and Randall Streets and Navy and Church Street.”

The resident groups are urging the town to reject that request and maintain some space around the new building.

“It is critical that we maintain attractive streetscapes with adequate space for pedestrians, outdoor patios, bike racks and entrances to the residences, offices and commercial businesses operating in this mixed-use building,” said McMinn.

Decisions on this site also have implications for other developments in the area, she said, including for the expected redevelopment of the nearby old fire station on Randall Street.

“This development will be precedent setting for the area, therefore we have to get it right.”

No negative impact on traffic

McMinn said residents are worried about the impact of extra traffic on already over-burdened local streets, and said plans for a single entrance and exit to the building are problematic.

She also questioned the validity of a March 2020 traffic study provided by the applicant.

But Terrance Glover, an agent speaking on behalf of the developer, said the traffic data for the report was actually collected in November and December 2019.

“That report suggests that the roads are under capacity and can accommodate this development, so there should be no negative impacts as a result of this development on the local roads,” he said.

Details to be considered “another day”

Glover added that he was confident the developer could work with town staff to address concerns raised by residents.

But he suggested the focused questioning was premature and should properly be addressed during a site plan process.

“All the details of the urban design – how it will look, how it will feel – we have no problem with that, but that’s a topic for another day and another planning process,” he said.

“All we’re asking for really is to change the height – to make it in conformity with your official plan – and to keep the setbacks at zero, as they are today.”

“The dynamics of everything else are for another day, in my opinion.”

Planning staff to report back

A decision on the rezoning request will be made by town councillors at a future meeting, after planning staff consider issues raised at the October 26 meeting and return to council with a recommendation report.