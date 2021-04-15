Town to enforce limited parking at Lions Valley Park

× Expand Tyler Collins/Oakville News Lions Valley Park

The Town of Oakville has issued a notice that parking access at Lions Valley Park, effective immediately, will be restricted on weekdays to accommodate construction. The Town also warns the length of these disruptions to parking access "could be several years."

"The Region of Halton is using Lions Valley Park as an access route to construct the Sixteen Mile Creek bridge crossing for William Halton Parkway," according to the Town. Oakville News first reported on this construction in late March 2021.

Tyler Collins/Oakville News Construction signs at Lions Valley Park, April 2021

Construction teams will "be parking construction vehicles in the Lions Valley Park parking lot off of Dundas Street during the week. Construction vehicles will also be travelling north through the park to access the construction site."

A sign notes that construction is expected to last until November 2024. As a result, the Town says:

Parking will be limited Monday through Friday until the Region has completed construction. This could be several years.

Full parking will be available on weekends.

Signage will be posted to advise the public of these temporary parking limitations.

Areas of the park will be fenced off to the public as this will be the access road for the construction vehicles.

Lions Valley Park road has now been signed as "No Parking" on both sides of the road from Dundas Street to the lower parking lot in the park.

If the Dundas Street parking lot for Lions Valley Park is full, "consider parking in other lots on Skyvalley Crescent or Old Upper Middle Road or walking to the park."

The Town also said, "We all want to enjoy the outdoors, but we need to limit overcrowding and practice physical distancing. Thank you for your cooperation."

More information on these changes to parking at Lions Valley Park is available directly from the Town of Oakville.