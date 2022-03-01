Town Hall reopens and more Oakville changes start March 1

× Expand M Painchaud Town Hall 11 Oakville Town Hall

The Town of Oakville announced today, March 1, 2022, that effective immediately, Oakville Town Hall is reopening for in-person visits, though many services will still be by appointment only.

In addition, Oakville will no longer be requiring proof of vaccination or QR codes to enter or use town facilities, allowing residents not vaccinated against COVID-19 use of town facilities for the first time since September 2021.

"As the province enters into the next phase of its reopening plan," according to a press release, "the Town of Oakville is continuing to follow the provincial regulations to lift capacity limits and reopen services and facilities. Public health measures such as wearing a mask remain in place."

The following changes are effective starting today, March 1:

Proof of vaccination/QR codes is no longer required to enter or use town facilities.

to enter or use town facilities. Town services can be accessed online or in-person at Town Hall through ServiceOakville.

Select meeting rooms and spaces such as the South Atrium at Town Hall are now available for in-person meetings and events.

The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts is gradually increasing to full capacity.

Council and Committee meetings will continue to be held virtually until further public health measures are lifted. Marriage licences and Proof of Life forms continue to be offered by appointment only and residents and businesses are encouraged to continue using the town’s online services where possible.

"The past two years have been challenging, but we’re making progress," said Mayor Rob Burton today. "We’re excited to increase access to town services, and expand program opportunities for residents to get active and creative."

Even as proof of vaccination ends, Mayor Burton adds, "Please remember to follow remaining health measures in place to help us continue on this reopening path."

The Town also says, "Please visit our COVID-19 Information page and Twitter and Facebook accounts for updates to town programs and services."