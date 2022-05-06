Town to hold "Spring Drive-Thru Donation" event May 7

× Expand Town of Oakville

It’s spring cleaning time! Declutter your home and give back to the community by donating new and gently used items to support local and those in need.

Oakville will be holding a Spring Drive-Thru event on Saturday, May 7 at two locations:

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. within the parking lot at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre From 2 to 5 p.m. at the south parking lot of Sixteen Mile Sports Complex

The Town of Oakville and community partners will be collecting:

Non-perishable food items

Baby supplies (diapers, wipes and formula, etc.)

Personal care products (shampoo, soap and toothpaste, etc.)

Menstrual products

Recreation and arts equipment (used bikes will not be accepted)

Houseware (pots and pans, small appliances, linens and bakeware, etc.)

Clothing

Books

A reminder to residents to please only bring items that are new or gently used and in good condition. Baby supplies, personal care products and menstrual products must be new and unopened.

Community partners will be on-site to review and accept the donations before distributing items to the community. Groups on site include:

"Our community continues to advance through adversity by continuing to support each other and Oakville," says Mayor Rob burton.

"I encourage residents to show their community spirit and help support local and those in need by making a donation at the town’s Spring Drive-Thru Donation Event."

Visit the Spring Drive-Thru Donation Event page for more details.