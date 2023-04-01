Town launches new website

The Town of Oakville relaunched its website to improve customer experience and offer residents easier access to town programs and services.

Whether you access the new website on laptops, tablets or phones, you will notice its new look, easier-to-read larger font, and relevant content.

The website was rebuilt in 2012, followed by an mobile-friendly update in 2017.

Background

In light of the Digital Oakville Plan, the town “is committed to enhancing and providing comprehensive online services, and streamlining processes to create consistent, predictable and customer-focused services for the community.”

Though paused due to the pandemic, the website redesign reprograming restarted in the spring of 2022. An internal team of the Town of Oakville collaborated with an external vendor to complete the project.

The town sought the residents’ input through online surveys and information sessions over the last year to inform the design and functional features of the website. The project also used the results of the 2022 Citizen Survey, indicating that residents connected most with the town through the town’s website (61 per cent).

The town website, which receives an average of about 109,000 users and 570,000 views each month, drew traffic of 1.3 million users in 2022.

What’s New

The new website, developed at a cost of $330,000, has an improved search tool and intuitive navigation so residents can easily find information. It also offers quicker access to sign in and out of the online account on any page.

The website’s homepage continues to be the top landing page.

The town encourages the residents to try the new interactive feature: “In my neighbourhood,” highlighting ward-specific information. Once you enter an Oakville address, you will be taken to a web page highlighting local councillors, current and upcoming events, and an interactive map of parks and trails, main town facilities, and more.

You can browse the pages and share your user experience by completing the online feedback form. The feedback received will help the town continuously improve its website.