Town offering additional satellite summer camp locations

Andrew Seaman on Unsplash CampOak - Summer Camps Oakville Ontario

The town of Oakville is offering two satellite locations for its summer camp programs, relieving many parents from scrambling for last-minute options for childcare this summer.

In addition to the community centres, Oodenawi Public School and Emily Carr Public School will run town-operated general day camps for school-age children aged 4-12.

Whether you are looking for specific weeks or the entire summer, CampOAK satellite locations have suitable programs for the tots, tykes, juniors and seniors.

These camps operate at the same ratio of 1:12 as the rest of the camp locations across the town.

Town summer camps, quite popular among parents, were opened to public registration in March this year. However, the all of the spots were taken within minutes, leaving several parents disappointed and helpless.

"We continually monitor our program waitlists, not just for camp programs but all of the programs and services we offer," says Jennifer McPetrie, Town of Oakville’s senior manager of recreation planning & development. "Parents who were on a camp waitlist were notified by email in advance of registration opening."

The locations for the school program were chosen based on demand and proximity to other community centres.

It’s worth mentioning that the town offered summer camp programs at satellite locations at select schools in the past until it faced staffing challenges during the pandemic.

Currently, the town is promoting the additional school program through its communications channels, including social media, email newsletters and digital screens at the community centres.

Parents can visit the revamped town website for more details and register for the new summer camp locations.