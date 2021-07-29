Town receives $2.2 million to improve infrastructure

The Town of Oakville received provincial and federal funding from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) – COVID-19 Resilience Stream to expand the town’s transportation network and implement facility upgrades. The town has received $1.8 million from the federal government and $464,981 from the provincial government.

The funds received by the town will be used to expand the town’s active transportation network, which includes the construction of 20 pedestrian crossovers. The construction of these crossovers will increase the accessibility of the town’s active transportation network by providing more controlled crossing locations at trail connections and intersections for pedestrians.

Funds will also go towards needed improvements to town facilities, including the conversion of washroom fixtures such as faucets, urinals, toilets and showers to touchless fixtures to reduce coming into contact with high-touch washroom surfaces.

These funds will also include a heating, ventilation and air conditioning audit of all town facilities and recommended upgrades.

Last month, funding was announced by the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Communities and provincial partners, to support municipalities in the GTHA as they respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government of Canada is investing over $92.1 million in municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the ICIP. The Government of Ontario contributes more than $23 million to help ensure public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80 percent of eligible costs for projects in provinces and up to 100 percent for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Ontario government will invest 20 percent of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

“Our government is proud to invest in a more than $2.3 million improvement in important Oakville infrastructure. Everyone in the community will benefit from the 20 new pedestrian crossovers and improved washrooms, and HVAC upgrades. We are working together for improved – and safer – services for Oakville,” stated MPP Stephen Crawford.