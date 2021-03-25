Town's "Ready, Set, Spring" community events

The Town of Oakville invites residents to a week of family activities, April 10 to 18, as it reminds residents of the many physically-distanced recreational opportunities still available despite the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic.

"Ready, Set, Spring!" kicks off Saturday, April 10 with a drive-through charity donation event hosted by Sparky the Fire Dog and the Oakville Fire department. Residents are invited to bring new items for donation to Coronation Park from 9 a.m. to noon, and at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex from 2 to 5 p.m. Children attending the event can receive “take-and-make” craft kits and seed-planting kits, while supplies last.

Town of Oakville Sparky the Fire Dog Oakville Fire Department mascot poses behind the wheel of a fire truck.

The following items will be accepted: non-perishable food; recreation and arts equipment (items must be new and unused, with the exception of used bicycles); baby supplies (diapers, wipes, formula, etc.); personal care products (shampoo, soap, toothpaste, etc.); and feminine hygiene products (sanitary napkins, tampons, etc.). The United Way of Halton and Hamilton, Food for Life, Kerr Street Mission, and Front Line Outreach will distribute what is collected to their clients.

Pedestrian access is not permitted and no used clothing or household items can be accepted at the drive-through event. People looking to donated saleable gently used clothing or household items can still donate to local thrift shops like the Goodwill at 407A Speers Road or Salvation Army Thrift Store at 356 Kerr Street.

Residents are also invited to participate in the town's scavenger Hunt for a chance to win a free family activity pass. The map will be posted at https://www.oakville.ca/events/ready-set-spring.html on Friday, April 9 at 3 p.m. Visit at least five of the eight locations between Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 18 and share your photos in one post with @townofoakville on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #OakvilleTogether or email photos to [email protected], to be entered in the random draw.

The same week, the Oakville Public Library will be partnering with the Oakville Fire Department to offer Virtual Storytime on YouTube (link will be available from April 10 to 18). Oakville firefighters will narrate No Dragons for Tea, by Jean E. Pendziwol and Martine Gourbault, a quirky story about a dragon's flame-filled tea party. Listeners will be entertained by the funny and rhyming verses while gaining a positive lesson about fire safety. Storytelling will be provided in English, French, Simplified Chinese, Spanish and Farsi.

While the pandemic restrictions continue to make this spring an unusual one, the town continues to invite residents to:

Outdoor recreation opportunities on trails, courts, gardens, and parks;

Oakville Museum self-guided outdoor experiences at Erchless Estate;

Self-guided Story Walks with the Oakville Public Library at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park (2340 Ontario Street), Tannery Park (10 Walker Street), and new this spring, George Savage Park (3200 George Savage Avenue);

Sports Equipment Lending Program offered through OPL;

Virtual programs for all ages and abilities (free and fee-based); and

Community events (Business Improvement Areas, Visit Oakville, Oakville Galleries).

For those looking for safe and physically-distanced in-person activities, the town continues to offer limited pre-registered programming, fitness and culture memberships, recreational swimming and skating, drop-in sport training, and more. Registration for spring programs opens Wednesday, March 24 at 7 a.m.

“Even in adversity, Oakville residents continue to show their amazing community spirit,” said Oakville Mayor Rob Burton. “Our town’s community engagement is unparalleled and this initiative provides residents with ways to support local, donate to those in need and maintain physical fitness and mental well-being, all while following COVID-19 protocols.”