Town seeks feedback on parking

Building upon the Urban Mobility and Transportation Strategy, the Town of Oakville is conducting a parking study to help determine the current and future parking needs.

The study will help develop a strategy that will meet parking demands, foster good urban design, support economic development and look for opportunities to accommodate and promote alternative forms of transportation such as cycling, walking, and transit.

Following an online survey and utilization studies conducted this winter, the town will provide an update and seek further public input at two virtual meetings.

Your input is important. Please join us at one or both meetings. Visit oakville.ca for details on how to join the meetings.

Commercial District Parking meeting - Wednesday, May 18, 2022

6 - 7 p.m.: Video meeting broadcast from Town Hall

This meeting will present parking issues and opportunities for the commercial districts in the Town of Oakville – Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village, and Bronte Village.

This review includes existing commercial parking programs, zoning by-law parking standards for main street commercial and mixed-use developments, and addressing future commercial parking supply and operations.

North Oakville Residential Parking - Thursday, May 19, 2022

6 - 7 p.m.: Video meeting broadcast from Town Hall

This meeting will share information and gather residents’ feedback on parking issues in North Oakville. For residential areas, this review includes the residential on-street permit parking program, zoning by-law parking standards, and parking at schools and parks.

The meetings will provide a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session and survey. If you cannot attend the virtual meeting, you may watch a recording of the meeting through the town's YouTube channel.