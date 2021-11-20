Town services to be unavailable Sunday evening

× Expand Town of Oakville

The Town of Oakville is advising local residents that there will be scheduled outages for Oakville's website and online services this Sunday evening. The planned outage will affect dozens of online services and several Town-operated websites.

"On November 21, 2021," the Town reports, "we will be performing scheduled maintenance to apply enhancements to our online systems."

A town press release says the maintenance will begin at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday and could last up to six hours, or until 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.

During this time, "all town websites, online services and related applications will be unavailable." These groups including online access for:

Town of Oakville website

Oakville Transit website

Oakville Public Library website

Temporary On-street Parking Permits

Invest Oakville website

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts website

Oakville Santa Claus Parade website

Elections Oakville website

Online Services

Recreation and Culture registration

Online permit applications

Report a problem online services

Public Wi-Fi at town facilities

Town staff said they "apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," and "Thank you for understanding."

More information on this scheduled service pause is available directly from the Town of Oakville's website.