Town services to be unavailable Sunday evening

Town of Oakville
The Town of Oakville is advising local residents that there will be scheduled outages for Oakville's website and online services this Sunday evening. The planned outage will affect dozens of online services and several Town-operated websites.
"On November 21, 2021," the Town reports, "we will be performing scheduled maintenance to apply enhancements to our online systems."
A town press release says the maintenance will begin at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday and could last up to six hours, or until 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.
During this time, "all town websites, online services and related applications will be unavailable." These groups including online access for:
- Town of Oakville website
- Oakville Transit website
- Oakville Public Library website
- Temporary On-street Parking Permits
- Invest Oakville website
- Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts website
- Oakville Santa Claus Parade website
- Elections Oakville website
- Online Services
- Recreation and Culture registration
- Online permit applications
- Report a problem online services
- Public Wi-Fi at town facilities
Town staff said they "apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," and "Thank you for understanding."
More information on this scheduled service pause is available directly from the Town of Oakville's website.