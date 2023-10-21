Town to host public meeting for Lakeshore Road West development plan

The town of Oakville put out a news release inviting the public to learn more about the proposed Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendment for 42 Lakeshore Road West.

The meeting will be an opportunity for the public to express their views on the potential changes which the release outlines as the following:

Constructing a 10-storey mixed-use building, which will include a combination of retail and commercial uses, along with 152 residential units.

To redesignate and rezone the land in the Livable Oakville Official Plan. This means that the intended land use for the property will change to accommodate the new mixed-use building.

The town also outlines in the release that if someone or an organization wants to appeal the Town of Oakville's decision to the Ontario Land Tribunal, they must participate by making oral or written submissions at the public meeting or sending them to the Town Clerk before the official plan amendment and zoning by-law are adopted.

Otherwise, they won't have the right to appeal. Additionally, they won't be able to join the appeal hearing unless the Tribunal deems it reasonable. To receive notifications about Oakville's decision, they need to request it from the Town Clerk.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the Town's website and YouTube. Submissions to the Planning and Development Council, in either hard copy or electronic format, must reach the Clerk's department by noon on Monday, November 13, 2023.

If someone wishes to speak at the public meeting, they should contact the Clerk's Department before that date. They can be contacted at: TownClerk@Oakville.ca.

The proposed official plan amendment and related information are accessible for public review. You can find additional details about this issue, including how to protect your right to appeal, by visiting the development application page.