Town recruiting new probationary firefighters

The Town of Oakville is actively recruiting new probationary firefighters to join the Oakville Fire department. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, October 26, 2021 at noon.

Before applying the Town advises all prospective applicants to "please review the Job Profile and Responsibilities page to determine if a career in firefighting is right for you."

Please note the town participates in the Ontario Fire Administration Inc. (OFAI) Candidate Testing Program. You can visit the OFAI website for additional information on the program. If you have questions regarding the Candidate Testing Program, please contact OFAI directly at 905-426-6756 or [email protected].

We ask candidates to not call the Human Resources or Fire department directly. Please direct any questions via email to [email protected]. We thank all applicants for their interest however only those selected to participate in the recruitment process will be contacted.

Working for the Oakville Fire department

In Oakville, firefighters work on a rotating 24-hour shift schedule, including weekends and holidays. This is not a 9-to-5 job. Successful candidates are expected to rotate between stations and platoons at the discretion of fire management throughout their career with the Oakville Fire department.

Our firefighters are members of the Oakville Professional Firefighters’ Association.

