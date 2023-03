× Expand M Painchaud Trafalgar Park Community Centre Trafalgar Park Community Centre

Trafalgar Park Community Centre will be closed on Wednesday, March 8, due to emergency repair work Halton Region is performing in the neighbourhood, which will result in no running water. Trafalgar Park Community Centre will reopen to the public on Thursday, March 9.

For more information and to discuss any program cancellations for that day, please contact Trafalgar Park Community Centre, at 905-338-4406