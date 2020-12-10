Trafalgar Road Improvements - Update - December 2020

× Expand Halton Region Rending - Southbound Trafalgar Road lanes north of Leighland Avenue

Halton Region has continued to make improvements to Trafalgar Road, and are now into Phase 2 of this important project. This work is vital to keeping the road safe and motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and transit users moving.

Construction work has been happening in three phases during the project:

Phase 1 - Anticipated completion in early 2021

Construction is wrapping up along the west side of Trafalgar Road. Residents are now able to enjoy the sidewalks, with the new bike path and pedestrian bridge tentatively opening in fall 2021.

Phase 2 - Anticipated completion in mid-2021

Traffic lanes began shifting to the west side of the road in fall 2020 to facilitate work on the east side of Trafalgar Road. Lane shifts started at the south project limit and are gradually continuing north to Hays Boulevard as construction progresses.

Phase 2 improvements

road widening and reconstruction

waterman and stormwater management infrastructure

sidewalks and curbs

new bus stops,

traffic signals,

sound walls

tree planting

landscaping

Phase 3 - Begins mid-2021 with anticipated completion in December 2021

Traffic will shift to the east and west sides of the corridor to facilitate work along the centre of Trafalgar Road. This work will start once Phase 1 and 2 are complete.

× Expand Halton Region Southbound aerial view at the Upper Middle Road and Trafalgar Road showing Phase 1 lane shifts to the east side of the road to facilitate improvements to the west side (July 2020)

× Expand Halton Region Southbound view of the new west boulevard between McCraney Street East and Leighland Avenue (November 2020)

× Expand Halton Region Southbound view of new pedestrian bridge north of Leighland Avenue (November 2020)

× Expand Halton Region Northbound view of new sound wall between Sheridan College and Upper Middle Road (November 2020)

Halton Region continues to make every effort to minimize project distruptions and help you stay informed about construction activity:

Electronic signs enabled by Bluetooth technology are posted throughout the Trafalgar corridor to provide commuters with up-to-date travel times.

To minimize traffic impacts during peak travel periods, night and weekend work will continue. Information will continue to be posted in advance at Halton.ca and social media.

Residents and businesses who may be impacted by any waste, water supply or other construction-related disruptions will receive letters in advance.

Two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction during peak travel hours. Halton will share further updates on Phase 3 land shifts in the future.