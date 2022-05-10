Trafalgar: What is in a name?

× Expand Oakville Public Library, OPLOIMI0001. Figure 9: ”Sketch of the Tract purchased from the Mississaugne [sic] Indians,” 1805.

Last summer, during a physically-distanced visit to the Oakville Historical Society office, I took part in an interesting discussion about place names, their impact, and their importance. I mentioned that while researching another property, I learned that Oakville is part of an area that was briefly called Alexander Township before it was renamed Trafalgar Township.

Being curious, I did some digging and learned that the area was named after Alexander Grant, who became Administer of Upper Canada in 1805 upon the death of Peter Hunter, the 2nd Lieutenant Governor General of Upper Canada.

Recognizing that there were people living in this area long before European settlers showed up, I wondered what they called the area. Indigenous evidence indicates the Mississaugas settled permanently in Southern Ontario sometime in the late 17th or early 18th century.[1,2]

According to The Mississaugas of the Credit: Historical Territory, Resource and Land Use, prior to European arrival, the area around Sixteen Mile Creek in Oakville was known as Nanzuhzaugewazog, which translates to "Having Two Outlets.”[3]

Around this same time, Europeans began arriving and establishing colonies in New France, the name given to the area by the French, which included modern Southern Ontario.

In 1788, when the area was under British rule, a Royal Proclamation was issued, renaming the area Nassau District, Upper Canada, Province of Quebec. Yes, we are living in an area that was briefly named Quebec! But not for long.

By 1791, the Province of Quebec was divided into Upper and Lower Canada, and a year later, Nassau District was renamed Home District.

During this period, the Crown and the Mississaugas of the Credit entered into two separate treaties.

Treaty 14 was signed in September 1806 when the Mississaugas ceded almost 71,000 acres (28,732 hectares) of land.[4] This was followed by Treaty 22 which was signed in February 1820 and saw the Mississaugas surrender their claim to the reserves at both Twelve and Sixteen Mile Creeks to the Crown.[5]

After Treaty 14 was signed, Deputy Provincial Surveyor Samuel Street Wilmot was commissioned to survey the ceded lands in order to facilitate European settlement.

This map, which came to be known as the Wilmot Map, used Dundas Street as the baseline, as it had already been surveyed as a military road. Under Wilmot’s survey, the area was divided into three townships, the aforementioned Townships No. 2 (Alexander), No. 3 (Grant), and Township No. 1, which was “given the Indian name of Toronto.”[6]

Unfortunately for Grant, before the ink had dried on Wilmot’s survey, the decision was made to recognize “Britain's greatest naval victory” and the ultimate sacrifice of Vice Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson, who was fatally wounded during the Battle of Trafalgar on 21 October 1805.[7]

The victory and Nelson’s death overshadowed Grant’s accomplishments, and his namesake townships were renamed Trafalgar and Nelson, respectively.

Over the course of the next several years, the Home District was reduced a number of times, including in 1816, when the Township of Trafalgar was detached and became part of the newly formed Gore District.[9]

The County of Halton, which was part of the Gore District, consisted of the Townships of Esquesing, Trafalgar, Nelson and Nassagaweya. In 1857, the municipality of the Town of Oakville was added to the County of Halton, and five years later, part of Trafalgar township was amalgamated into Oakville.[9]

As a researcher and an amateur genealogist, I study the meaning of place names. However, before undertaking this exercise, I didn’t fully appreciate how frequently place names are changed and how these seemingly random changes are usually anything but. I’ve also learned that serving your country and winning a battle that saved your empire is no guarantee of long-term commemoration!

The article is courtesy of The Oakville Historical Society.

