Trudeau visits Toy Mountain at Oakville Place

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in town yesterday on Friday, Dec. 9, to show his support for Toy Mountain at Oakville Place.

Trudeau greeted residents and chatted with children before donating bags of toys with his son. He took the opportunity to remind residents of unfortunate children and families who can’t afford toys for the holiday season, and urged them to donate.

The prime minister posted a highlight reel of his visit on Twitter, writing, “it’s the season of giving, and that’s what brought my special helper and me to Toy Mountain in Oakville today.”

With a little over a week left in the campaign, Trudeau added that “there’s still time to help families in need – so please pitch in, if you can, and let’s make this mountain of toys the biggest one yet!”

Ontario’s Salvation Army and CTV are behind this year’s Toy Mountain Campaign, their 27th anniversary, as they strive to “build a mountain of toys to provide help and hope to families struggling to make ends meet.”

You can visit the CTV News Toronto Toy Mountain website for a list of malls and participating locations where you can donate a new, unwrapped toy in-person. If you’re worried about COVID-19, online donations are accepted as well.

Donors are encouraged to consider toys for often forgotten age groups of children – tweens, teens, and babies.

If you're out of ideas, here are some appropriate items for tweens and teens:

Tweens and teens (10 and up): curling irons, digital music players, hair dryers, hair kits, makeup kits, jewelry, electronics, books, hoodies, sporting goods, backpacks, school supplies, board games, scarves, gloves and gift cards.

But if not a toy, a financial donation would also allow Toy Mountain to purchase gifts for age groups as needed, on your behalf.

The deadline to donate is next Friday, December 16.