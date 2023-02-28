Learn about Truth and Reconciliation through a free online course

× Expand Unsplash

Our Kids Network (OKN) is offering, as part of its Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation initiatives, a free course called the 4 Seasons of Reconciliation.

OKN is a Halton-wide partnership of agencies and organizations serving children, youth, and families.

The online course is open to anyone who registers and is free. You can complete the course at your own pace; most spend two to three hours completing the ten modules.

The course will be available until May. OKN aims to have 1,000 people complete the course by then.

You’ll partake in readings and quizzes and watch 4K videos. When you finish, you’ll receive a certificate of completion.

The “compelling perspectives and stories” in the course are brought to you by renowned Canadian Indigenous experts and champions.

The course provides a “foundational learning that was missing from the educational experience of generations of Canadians,” says Angela Bellegarde, Indigenous Strategy Manager.

She believes that all Canadians shoulder the responsibility of learning the Truth and that “Truth must come before action.”

“The legacy and lasting trauma of Residential Schools [is] eye-opening – even shocking – for most people, because so much of the Indigenous experience is still unknown or only recently being heard in meaningful ways.” - Bellegarde