Two new YMCA of Oakville Child Care Centres

With child care being an essential service, the YMCA of Oakville is pleased to announce the opening of a two new child care centes in Oakville to support the needs of our community. The two new centres will be located inside existing elementary schools at Dr. David R. Williams Public School and St. Michael Catholic Elementary School. As one of the most trusted providers of licensed child care in Oakville, our 42 child care centres across the town offer children opportunities to learn, grow, thrive and lead. The positive, safe and nurturing environments help provide children with the tools and resources they need to reach their full potential.

“These two new centres will support families and children at every stage of their development from ages 6 weeks to 12 years,” said Kyle Barber, President & CEO, YMCA of Oakville. “We know how critical child care is to local families so that parents can work and thrive in our community. We are so pleased to be able to offer more spaces to be able to fill that need.”

Dr. David R. Williams Public School - 3199 Post Road Child care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years

The new Before and After School Child Care Program opened at Dr. David R. Williams P.S. when the school opened in September for children ages 3.8 years to 12 years old. The toddler and preschool rooms opened in January, and the infant room will be opening in the spring. To learn more or to inquire about availability please contact Stephanie at [email protected] or (365) 726-7434.

St. Michael Catholic Elementary School – 165 Sewell Drive Child care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years

The new early learning child care centre at St. Michael will open this spring. The toddler room (ages 18 months - 2.5 years) and preschool room (ages 2.5-3.8 years) will open on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The infant room (ages 6 weeks to 18 months) will open later in the spring (date to be confirmed). Since 1990, the YMCA has been operating the popular Before and After School Child Care Program at St. Michael Catholic Elementary School for children ages 3.8 years to 12 years old. To learn more or to inquire about availability please Stacey at [email protected] or 905-580-7092.

Early Learning Curriculum The YMCA Playing to Learn curriculum guides the program for infant, toddler and preschool children. This nationally recognized curriculum is based on the widely accepted philosophy that young children learn best through play. The qualified early childhood educators facilitate play experiences that will help the children develop foundational skills in language and literacy, mathematics, science and technology and the arts. These foundational skills help to foster a lifelong appreciation for learning that will ultimately assist your child in achieving future academic success.

School Age Curriculum The Before and After School programs for school-age children, are guided by our YMCA Place to Connect curriculum. The YMCA teachers observe the interests of the children in their care and plan an active, engaging play-based program centred around those interests. The before and after school programs are designed to develop and enhance social skills like leadership, teamwork, problem solving and conflict resolution. They provide ample opportunity for choice and are designed to help children form meaningful relationships with their peers and feel connected to their community.

