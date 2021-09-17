Two QEW on-ramps at Trafalgar Road closed Sunday

If you are planning a trip and typically access the QEW from Trafalgar Road, you will want to find an alternate route. Two of the on-ramps will be closed from early Sunday morning to early Monday morning.

The on-ramp to QEW Fort Erie Bound from Trafalgar Road northbound and the on-ramp to QEW Toronto Bound from Trafalgar Road southbound will be fully closed from 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept 20, 2021.

The above-mentioned closures will result in the following:

No access to QEW Fort Erie bound from Trafalgar Road northbound.

No access to QEW Toronto bound from Trafalgar Road southbound.

Motorists are advised there may be delays and to plan alternate routes for the duration of the closure.

Access to QEW Fort Erie bound is available via signed detour route.