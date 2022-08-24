Two Oakville seniors' centres to host "open house events"

× Expand M Painchaud Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors

The town of Oakville will host two "open house events" in two weeks' time at two different local seniors' centres.

The first will be at Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and the second will be at Iroquois Ridge Older Adults Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

A press release for the town reads, "Drop by the town’s Seniors’ Centres on September 6 and 7, 2022, to discover new and exciting programs and services developed specifically for Oakville residents 50 years of age and older."

Attendees can, according to the town, "tour the centres, learn about volunteer opportunities, upcoming special events and day trips, and speak directly with program instructors, staff and conveners."

The first event on Tuesday, Sept. 6 will happen at Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre, 1565 Old Lakeshore Road from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For details call 905-815-5960.

The second will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Iroquois Ridge Older Adults Centre, Iroquois Ridge Community Centre, 1051 Glenashton Drive from 1 to 3 p.m. For details call 905-338-4255, ext. 3498.

Everyone is welcome to try programs for free and "complimentary refreshments will be served." Attendees are asked to contact individual centres directly for more specific schedules of events. Registration for fall seniors services programs opened earlier today, Wednesday, August 24.

Visit the Seniors Centre and 50+ Programs page for more information. More information is also available here on the town of Oakville website.