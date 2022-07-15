Two Oakville students ace the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program

× Expand Halton District School Board Hala Maarouf and Julia Xu

The International Baccalaureate (IB) program is renowned for testing the mettle of high achievers in just 5000 high schools around the world. The two-year diploma holds students to high "academic standards in first and second languages, mathematics, humanities and sciences."

Only two of those 5000 high schools are in Oakville - Halton District School Board's White Oaks Secondary School (WOSS) and Halton Catholic District School Board's St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School.

This year, the Halton District School Board is excited to reveal that two students, Hala Maarouf and Julia Xu, from WOSS, achieved the highest possible score of 45 points; perfect scores are rare.

Hala Maarouf, who dreams of advancing medical research and technology, has her sights set on the University of Liverpool’s medical program. Incredibly proud of her achievement, she said, "I owe this achievement to my family who always supported me and stood by my side every step of the way."

Julia Xu, an aspiring space agency research scientist, was happy to "see the past two years of hard work come to fruition" and is "particularly proud to have been able to achieve a perfect score in spite of" challenges brought about by the pandemic.

The Associate Director of the Halton District School Board, David Boag, was full of praise for the two students and touted the merits of the IB program as a “great compliment to the high level of education (students) already receive” in the HDSB.

